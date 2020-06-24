Brenda M. (Schaffer) Collins, 64Oxford - Brenda M. (Schaffer) Collins, 64, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, in the arms of her loving devoted husband Robert Collins in their home on Depot Road. Brenda is survived by her sons, Christopher Collins and his wife Angela of Webster, and Shawn Collins and his wife Stacy of Woodstock; her brother, Frederick Shaffer Jr. of Oxford; two grandsons, Noah and Clark; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Mulrain of Worcester. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Frederick and Edna (Nideur) Shaffer. She graduated from North High School and Girls Trade in Worcester.Mrs. Collins was the first junior assistant instructor of cosmetology at Brom's Academy, and later became the assistant director of the Co-Ed Clinic at Rob Roy. Brenda left teaching to raise her two sons, Christopher and Shawn. After raising her sons, she worked as a C.N.A. at Sandalwood Nursing Home and a P.C.A. in private care. Brenda referred to the love of her life and man that God had blessed her with as "The Man" and he referred to her as "The Lady."Brenda's family would like to especially thank Dr. Clancy of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dr. Rossi of Dana Farber, Beacon Hospice, and nurse Lucia and P.C.A. Gloria, and her P.C.A.'s Danielle, Chrystal, Jen, and Liz.Calling hours for friends and family are Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A service will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.