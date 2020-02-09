|
Brenda E. Mannix, 81
Millbury - Brenda E. Mannix, 81, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Brenda leaves many cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Ella (Buckley) Mannix and her brother, James Mannix.
Brenda worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Company for 32 years, retiring in her 50's. She enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends to Ireland, Hawaii and Italy. She also enjoyed working in her yard, shopping with her girlfriends and buying fun gifts for friends. Most of all she loved celebrating all holidays and buying for others.
Brenda's graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12th at Noon in St. Brigid Cemetery, West Street in Millbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Brigid Conference, 59 Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Brenda's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020