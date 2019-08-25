|
Brenda A. Mason, 60
May 14, 1959 -
August 23, 2019
SPENCER - Brenda A. (Mullaney) Mason, 60, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on May 14, 1959.
She is predeceased by her parents, David and Joyce Johnson. Brenda is survived by her fiancé, Timothy Mulhern of Spencer; two daughters, Nikkita Varney of Spencer and Amber Mason of Worcester; two sisters, April Johnson of Shrewsbury and Tanya Johnson of Worcester; three brothers, Joseph Mullaney of Nevada, James Mullaney and Eric Johnson both of Worcester; two grandsons, Aiden and Louie and by many nieces and nephews.
Brenda worked as a home health aide for many years. She was named Walks with Bear by the Worcester Inter-Tribal Indian Center. Brenda was a huge fan of singer Stevie Nicks and New England sports teams. She will fondly be remembered for her kindness and her love for her family.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28 from 5:00- 7:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service from 7:00-8:00 pm at Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Brenda asks that attendees wear Red Sox attire please. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Inter-Tribal Indian Center, P.O. Box 70055, Worcester, MA 01607.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019