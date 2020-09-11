Brenda J. (Hoyer) Smith, 68
Holden - Brenda J. (Hoyer) Smith of Holden, MA and South Dennis, MA departed this earthly life to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Brenda was born in Pittsburgh, PA, loving daughter of Rev. Victor Hoyer and Leona M. (Sahr) Hoyer. She lived much of her younger life in West Seneca and Newfane, New York. She graduated from Newfane High School with honors. Brenda continued her studies at Utica College and Utica State Hospital where she was capped as a Registered Nurse and met her husband-to-be, Marshall. She graduated with a BSN from Assumption College in Worcester, MA, Magna Cum Laude. Brenda was a caring and compassionate nurse specializing in Maternity and Labor and Delivery. She recently retired from UMass Memorial Hospital after a 44-year career in Labor and Delivery nursing. She was also a nurse educator and gladly instructed newer nurses in her specialty, to assure that her fellow nurses were adequately instructed, certified, and licensed to practice.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Marshall B. Smith, a son, Bryant J. Smith of Holden, a daughter, Laura Jeanne Dziama and her husband Justin of Wellesley, MA and her 2 grandsons, Jaycen and Jaeger who she loved tremendously; three brothers, four sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Brenda was raised in a strong German Lutheran tradition and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran church in Holden and the MNA. She enjoyed spending summers at her home on Cape Cod and winter vacations in the Caribbean. She loved quilting, gardening, and yoga but most of all her family, and especially her two grandsons.
Brenda requested there be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Brenda's daughter (Laura's) Boston Marathon charity (https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/teaminspire262/lauradziama
). She will run Boston 2021 in loving memory of her dear mother. Donations can also be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 346 Shrewsbury St, Holden, MA 01520. ricefuneralhome.com