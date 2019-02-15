Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch's Church
332 Main St.
Oxford, MA
Brett E. Gaulin, 43

Oxford - Brett E. Gaulin, 43, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Harrington Healthcare at Hubbard Hospital in Webster. He was born in Worcester on February 14, 1975, son of the late Richard E. and Cynthia M. (Dudek) Gaulin. In spite of being severely incapacitated due to arthritis, Brett used his skill with social media to maintain a web site on behalf of missing children and teens.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
