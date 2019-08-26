|
Brett Adam Reguera, 35
Raleigh, NC - Brett died suddenly Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home in Raleigh, N.C. Brett was born June 13, 1984, in Framingham, MA. He worked as a Territory Manager at Citrix. He attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
He is survived by his wife, Antonia Reguera and their young daughter, Lasan Reguera; his parents, David and Susan Reguera; his grandparents, Joseph and Alma Reguera: his sister, Kristen Reguera; his brother and his wife, Derek and Adriana Reguera; two nieces, Hailey and Madison Reguera; his uncles, Mark and John Reguera, Richard Goff and numerous cousins. A celebration of his life will be held 9/7/2019 in Berlin, Massachusetts.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019