Brett Cameron Wegner
BOSTON - Brett Cameron Wegner,44, born January 8, 1976, died at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston on July 4, 2020, a little more than three months after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He is the beloved son of Dr Glen Wegner and Lynn Wegner of Boston, formerly of Wellesley, and loving brother of Mark Wegner (Bobbi) of Milton and sister Lisa Wegner de Wykerslooth (Olivier) of Guirsch, Belgium. Brett was uncle to three adoring nephews and a niece, Cameron, Tyler, and Evelyn Wegner and William de Wykerslooth. He also leaves two uncles, Stephen Magnuson (Mary) of Leicester, David
Magnuson (Debbie) of Paxton, an aunt, Betty Wegner of Boise, ID, Karen Magnuson Bernard, Spencer, and twelve cousins.
Brett grew up in Wellesley and was a member of the Wellesley Congregational Church. He is a graduate of Belmont Hill School and Dickinson College, Carlisle, PA and studied biological sciences at the University of East Anglia, Norfolk, England. He lived most of his adult life in New York City, working for fifteen years at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he was involved in lymphoma research and clinical trials of oncology medicines. Recently, Brett fulfilled a dream of starting his own
business, which he truly loved and which allowed him to set his own schedule and spend more time with family, friends, and travel.
Brett lived his life fully and on his own terms. He had an intrinsic curiosity about the world and how it works and a huge, gentle, and generous heart. This combination brought him to many places around the world where he developed close friendships.
He preferred a simple lifestyle and enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life. It was not uncommon to call Brett and find he had driven halfway across the country to visit friends. He had an easy-going personality and was described by friends as warm, genuine, kind, funny, and smart. He was the guy everyone loved, the guy people remember. He was fiercely loyal.
The unexpectedness and speed at which the leukemia took hold was devastating. Due to the coronavirus, he could have no visitors until the end and had to fight his battle largely alone for three months. Brett leaves a trail of enduring love and connection behind him. He leaves the world a better place for his having been in it.
Senior Minister of Old South Church, Boston, Nancy Taylor, officiated at a private service held at the Greenville Baptist Church in Leicester, limited to family due to the Covid-19, with burial following in the church cemetery. A larger celebration of Brett's life is planned for a future date when it is again safe to meet.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett's memory may be made to:
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr Richard Stone, AML Leukemia Research
Box 849168, Boston,MA 02284, www.dana-farber.org/gift
Or to: The Belmont Hill School (Scholarship Aid)
350 Prospect St, Belmont, MA 02478.
Morin Funeral Homes in Leicester is handling arrangements, morinfuneralhomes.com
.
