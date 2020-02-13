|
|
Brian T. Fitzpatrick, 53
Clinton - Brian T. Fitzpatrick, 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He is survived by his life partner Diane Saliga; his mother Patricia (Ahearn) Fitzpatrick; two brothers, Kevin P. Fitzpatrick; and Gavin J. Fitzpatrick & wife Kristy; niece Erin, and nephews Thomas, Sean, and Harrison Fitzpatrick; extended family and many dear friends, notably Patrick McGrail and John Carrigan. He is predeceased by his father John Fitzpatrick and brother Kelly Fitzpatrick.
Brian was raised and educated in Clinton, he graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1984 and achieved his undergraduate degree from Springfield College. Prior to his professional career in sales working for ADT Security Services, Brian enjoyed his teen years teaching swim lessons and lifeguarding at the State Pool in Clinton, and as a young adult tending bar at the Old Timer's. A sports fanatic, Brian was a lifelong ardent fan of Oklahoma Sooners football. Additional passions of Brian's include classic rock music, playing golf, and cooking. "Uncle Fitz," with his keen wit and hilarious sense of humor, was always the life of the party and adored especially by his niece, nephews, and all children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Bernard Cemetery in Concord. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Brian T. Fitzpatrick to: of MA-309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21, 2020