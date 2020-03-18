|
|
Brian W. Gallant, 62
Worcester - Brian W. Gallant, 62, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Augusta, Georgia on February 22, 1958 a son of the late William Gallant and Edith M. Carey. At an early age his family relocated to Worcester and he attended North High School before enlisting in the United States Army to proudly serve his country.
Following his discharge from the military he began working in Westborough at the Marriott Distribution Center where he was employed for many years. Upon the closing of that facility, Brian found work with the Weetabix Company in Clinton where he was a warehouse supervisor until their closing in 2019.
Brian was a hard-working father who put his family above everything else. He was a die-hard New England sports fan and particularly loved the Patriots. He could often be found spending time in his yard cutting the grass and landscaping. In later years, he cherished spending time with his beloved grandchildren who will miss their "Grampy Bud" sorely.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Cathi M. (Hale) Gallant; his three children, Jenni and her husband, William M. Henderson of Holden, Michael B. Gallant of Worcester and Shelby R. Gallant and her significant other, Zachary Firmin of Worcester; his grandchildren, William C. and Avery R. Henderson; his siblings, William S. Gallant of Worcester, Dennis C. Gallant and his wife, Susan of Florida, Donald M. Zordan of Sutton and Daniel S. Carey of Worcester; his step father, Richard S. Carey; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends, including his in-laws, the Hale family whom he was very close with.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Michael P. Gallant, Linda M. Russo and Richard S. Carey.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, Brian's family will postpone funeral services until it is deemed safe. His obituary will be republished with complete services details at that time. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Lindquist-Lundin Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message for his family please visit our website at www.lindquistlundin.com or call our funeral home at 508-755-3784 and we will be happy to extend your condolences to his family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020