Brian R. Gow, 65
AUBURN - Brian R. Gow, 65, longtime Auburn resident, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Brian was one of three children born to the late Richard C. and Josephine H. "Jo" (Pendell) Gow. He was a graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, with a B.S. in Computer Science. Brian went on to work in various information technology positions at State Mutual/Hanover Insurance, and most recently, for Mapfre Insurance.
He loved sports, and was especially fond of the New England Patriots.
Brian leaves behind his brother, James E. Gow of Auburn; his sister, Tracy Moisuk of West Boylston; his niece, Alison Knowles, and nephew, David Gow; and great-nephew Keith Knowles; and several close friends.
A graveside service for Brian will be held privately for his family, and burial will be with his parents at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA
