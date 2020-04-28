|
Brian Patrick Hanrahan, 61
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Brian Patrick Hanrahan, 61, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle against cancer.
He leaves his wife of 34 years, Cynthia (Truhel) Hanrahan and his two children: Kelly Yonnone and her husband John of Paxton, and Sean Hanrahan of North Brookfield; two grandsons: Sam and Jack Yonnone; his mother Mary Hanrahan of Worcester; three siblings: Edward Hanrahan and his wife Joan of South Windsor, CT, Maureen Hamel and her husband Paul of Enfield, CT, and Joseph Hanrahan and his wife Cathy of Worcester; his mother in law Mary Truhel of North Brookfield as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Martin Hanrahan.
Brian was born in Worcester, MA. He graduated high school from St. Peter Marian and earned his bachelors degree from Central New England College. Brian worked his way through college at UPS, then worked several years for McNeil Engineering in Marlboro, MA. He started at Quabaug, now Vibram Corp. of North Brookfield in 2003. He enjoyed working for the company as his career evolved over the years.
Brian enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing, hiking, golfing, riding his Harley, camping with friends and family on Cape Cod and making maple syrup. He was an avid fan of all New England sports, especially the Patriots and Bruins. He volunteered as an assistant Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 257 of North Brookfield.
Brian loved his family and friends and was always willing to help anyone and everyone. He lived his life fully with a positive attitude, love and courage.
His family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Womens Hospital, , VNA Hospice of Worcester and Laura's Angels. Their care and commitment for Brian will never be forgotten.
A celebration of Brian's life and memorial calling hours will be held in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Boy Scout Troop 257 of North Brookfield c/o Bob Pariseau, 8 Mount Pleasant Place, North Brookfield, MA 01535 or – AstraZeneca by check 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or online http://www.cancer.org/hopelodgeboston
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020