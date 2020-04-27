|
|
Brian J. McKeown, 74
Worcester/Harvard - Brian J. McKeown, 74, beloved husband of Susan (Axelson) McKeown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus. He had suffered from Alzheimer's for several years, and unfortunately fell victim to the Covid-19 virus.
Born and raised in Birkenhead, England, he was the son of the late Christopher and Josephine Lily (Corcoran) McKeown. Brian was educated in England and immigrated to the United States in 1972 where he settled in Massachusetts. Brian's education was in Electrical Engineering and he worked in the Computer Services arena for Digital Equipment for 30 years, in England, Canada, and then the US.
Brian had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to make people smile. He was a terrific story teller, and used those talents to write two books. He took part in many writing groups and especially loved the writing classes at the Worcester Art Museum over the years. In his spare time he could be found creating dioramas of past battles, complete with lead soldiers that he painstakingly hand painted himself. As his dementia began to take over his life he returned to doing the stamp collection of his childhood days. He always loved animals of all sorts, but especially his dogs, and those of his friends. And he was the most avid Liverpool fan there ever was, donning his Reds shirt, and watching every minute of every game, even when he was in the hospital.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 32 years, Sue; his son, Sean McKeown and his wife, Jennifer of Annapolis, MD; his daughter, Joanne Sutton of Sandbach, England; two grandchildren, Caroline Tozer of Sandbach, England and Ceili McKeown of Annapolis, MD; and his sister, Valerie Cookson and her husband, David of Upholland, England.
Due to the current health crises, Brian will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Grove Cemetery, Holden. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the WAM Education Scholarship fund (www.worcesterart.org/give ). Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020