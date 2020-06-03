Brian J. Murphy



Aug 5 1960 - May 28 2020



WORCESTER - Brian John Murphy, 59, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center University Campus after a long fight with diabetes and cancer.



He leaves his children, Ryan and Erin Murphy; three grandchildren; his mother, Mary Hally Murphy; a brother, Michael S. Murphy of Worcester, two aunts and many cousins and longtime friends.



Brian was predeceased by his father Warren P. Murphy; brother, Kevin; and sister, Kimberly Murphy.



Brian was born and raised in Worcester. He graduated from Burncoat High School where he played football. Later he worked at Wyman-Gordon, retiring due to injury. He lived for his family, and dog buddy. Brian played sports and loved to follow Boston sports teams. He will be missed for that special smile he did have.



Due to the virus epidemic there will be a Mass at a later date.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.





