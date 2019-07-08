|
|
Brian D. Olivo, 60
Holden - Brian D. Olivo, 60, of Holden, loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend, lost his courageous battle with cancer.
Brian was born on March 2, 1959 in Cambridge to Nicholas and Jean Olivo. He along with his brothers, owned and operated Strawberry Hills Country Club in Leicester, MA for many years. He later worked for the Town of Holden Building and Grounds Department. He proudly and faithfully maintained Gale Free Library and the Holden Senior Center.
Brian is survived by his children, Christopher and Scott Olivo and their mother, Nancy Olivo of Holden; his parents, Nicholas and Jean Olivo of Holden; his siblings and their spouses, Richard and Ann Olivo, John and Susan Olivo, Thomas and Elizabeth Olivo and Patricia Bianco; 7 nephews, 5 great nephews and 4 great nieces.
He was predeceased by his nephew, Ryan Bianco.
A private service will be held at a later date. Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.faybrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019