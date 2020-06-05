Brian Pehl
1942 - 2020
Brian H. Pehl 78

Shrewsbury - Brian H. Pehl died at home on Monday, June 1, 2020.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Cynthia (Giusti) Pehl , he leaves his children, Jonathan H. Pehl (Jenny) and Brittany Pehl Danielson (David), all of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Jake Vasquez Pehl, Vance Vasquez Pehl and Esme Rose Danielson; his siblings and extended family and friends.

Plans to celebrate his life will be announced when restrictions and boundaries have been lifted.

Brian's online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome.com

Memorials in his name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114.

Arrangements by James & John Heald of The Joyce Funeral Home.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Cynthia, Jonathan, Brittany and Family,

We are so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. He was truly a great guy always soft spoken and kind. I know he loved his racing but I also know it was the beauty of the horse that he loved. I am sure he will be looking down on Saratoga and smiling!

Our thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.

Sincerely,

Tim and Patti Pehl
Timothy Pehl
Family
June 3, 2020
Condolences and blessings to you, Cynthia, and to Jon and Brittany and all who loved Bryan.
Sue McAndless
Friend
June 3, 2020
Keeping you in my warmest thoughts as you navigate this difficult time-and wishing you hope and healing when you are ready
Lynne Stewart
Family Friend
June 3, 2020
Dear Cynthia, Jon, Brittany , Jenny, David, Jake, Esme and Van,

I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Brian, he was not only family but a grand guy whom I shall always hold dear, Memories of him will ever be happy ones.
May God hold you close and keep you strong.
With love,
Dot
Dorothy Ransford
Family
