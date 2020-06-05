Cynthia, Jonathan, Brittany and Family,
We are so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. He was truly a great guy always soft spoken and kind. I know he loved his racing but I also know it was the beauty of the horse that he loved. I am sure he will be looking down on Saratoga and smiling!
Our thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.
Sincerely,
Tim and Patti Pehl
Brian H. Pehl 78
Shrewsbury - Brian H. Pehl died at home on Monday, June 1, 2020.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, Cynthia (Giusti) Pehl , he leaves his children, Jonathan H. Pehl (Jenny) and Brittany Pehl Danielson (David), all of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Jake Vasquez Pehl, Vance Vasquez Pehl and Esme Rose Danielson; his siblings and extended family and friends.
Plans to celebrate his life will be announced when restrictions and boundaries have been lifted.
Brian's online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Memorials in his name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114.
Arrangements by James & John Heald of The Joyce Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.