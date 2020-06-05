Cynthia, Jonathan, Brittany and Family,



We are so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. He was truly a great guy always soft spoken and kind. I know he loved his racing but I also know it was the beauty of the horse that he loved. I am sure he will be looking down on Saratoga and smiling!



Our thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.



Sincerely,



Tim and Patti Pehl

Timothy Pehl

Family