Brian G.Putnam 54
Worcester - Brian G. Putnam, 54, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020 after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Brian was born April 3, 1966, the son of Martin G. and Janet C. (Pellerin) Putnam. Raised in Worcester, he graduated from Worcester Vocational Technical High School and worked as a mechanic for Standard Auto Parts in Worcester before becoming disabled.
Brian is survived by two children, Ryan Putnam of Webster and Katelyn Putnam of Oxford; his parents, Martin G. and Janet C. (Pellerin) Putnam of Washington, NH; a sister, Lori A. Gentile of Shrewsbury; two nieces, Alexis J. and Morgan T. Gentile; his fiancé of 20 years Kimberly Tarckini; extended family and friends.
Before becoming disabled at the age of 38. Brian never said why me, he faced the future, fought through it and never let his challenge keep him from doing what he enjoyed. Brian loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and baseball. He was once a Boy Scout with troop 63. He always had a smile, a quick wit and was always ready for a great and new adventure. He enjoyed snowmobiling in New Hampshire at "Put's Hut" where his parents call home. Summers were spent camping in Rhode Island at Whispering Pines with Robin Putnam and their children, on the Beach in Misquamicut, or watching Car Racing in New Hampshire.
Due to the COVID outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. A life celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St Worcester is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020