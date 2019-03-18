|
Brian P. Schmidt, 45
Lancaster, MA/Ithaca, NY - Brian P. Schmidt "GQ", age 45, of Ithaca, NY, formerly of Lancaster, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home.
Born February 14, 1974 in Leominster, MA, he was the son of the late Gerald P. and Mary Katherine Vaughn Schmidt. Brian was a friend to all and a "Jack of all Trades" and did various construction jobs around the area.
Brian is survived by the love of his life, Brandi Anderson; his children, Aliza Wheeler, Autumn Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt and Cole Wheeler; his sister, Sharon L. Bullard; brother, Charles A. Schmidt; grandmother, Dorothy Richards; two nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. A private celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019