Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
For more information about
Brian Schmidt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Schmidt


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian Schmidt Obituary
Brian P. Schmidt, 45

Lancaster, MA/Ithaca, NY - Brian P. Schmidt "GQ", age 45, of Ithaca, NY, formerly of Lancaster, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home.

Born February 14, 1974 in Leominster, MA, he was the son of the late Gerald P. and Mary Katherine Vaughn Schmidt. Brian was a friend to all and a "Jack of all Trades" and did various construction jobs around the area.

Brian is survived by the love of his life, Brandi Anderson; his children, Aliza Wheeler, Autumn Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt and Cole Wheeler; his sister, Sharon L. Bullard; brother, Charles A. Schmidt; grandmother, Dorothy Richards; two nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. A private celebration will be held at a later date.

www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now