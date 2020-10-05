Brian D. Smith, 75
Stafford Springs/Southbridge - Brian D. Smith of Stafford Springs, CT passed away Saturday, October 3 surrounded by his loving family, whom he cherished, in the house that he built and resided in for 40 years. He was 75 years old.
Brian was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying activities such as hunting, bird watching, riding motorcycles and ATVs, running, photography, swimming, traveling and simply being in nature. He enjoyed rooting for Boston sports teams and UConn Womens' basketball. He was a graduate of Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, Class of 1963.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Arlene R. (St. Pierre) Smith; children Sondra L. Lacaire and husband Scott of West Brookfield, MA; Shelby L. Smith of Sanford, ME and Shannon L. Smith and wife Katy of Vernon, CT.
He also leaves brother-in-law Joseph E. Poirier, sister-in-law Francine A. Smith along with 6 grandchildren: Lauren (Lacaire) Vayda and husband Matt with great-grandbaby Charlotte; Ethan Lacaire; Lukas Smith; Logan Smith; Jakob Smith; Josiah Smith.
He is predeceased by his mother, Ruby E. (Frink) Smith; father, Francis B. Smith; sister, Geraldine R. Poirier and brother, Barry F. Smith.
Brian worked as a delivery driver with Coca-Cola for 30 years, bringing refreshment and smiles to many while priding himself on being a safe and responsible driver.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 9, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy St., Southbridge, MA. Masks required and occupancy limited, so dress appropriately for waiting outside. A memorial service has not been scheduled at this time; an announcement will follow on Arlene's Facebook page once scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047 www.lbda.orgwww.sansoucyfuneral.com