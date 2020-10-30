Brian W. Tangney, Sr., 58
HOLDEN - Brain W. Tangney, Sr., 58, of Holden, passed away due to brain cancer on the morning of October 29th 2020. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 35 years, Anne Tangney (McGinn), his wife of 35 years. He also leaves their daughters, Grace Danis and her husband, Gregory of Silver Spring, MD and Olivia Crowner and her husband, Jonathan of Worcester, as well as brothers, John Tangney and his wife, Liza of Worcester, and Mike Tangney of Seattle, WA. His mother in law, Lillian McGinn (Griffin), of Worcester. He was predeceased by his son, Brian Tangney Jr. and a brother, Stephen Tangney.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Eugene and Mary (Salvatore) Tangney. After graduating from Doherty Memorial High School, he joined the United States Army Reserve where he served as Military Police. Brian currently worked as a supervisor at Eversource Energy. Previously Brian was employed by Central Mass Safety Council, FLEXcon Company and owned and operated Century 21 Tangney.
In his spare time Brian enjoyed the beaches in Misquamicut with friends and family, making jokes, and spending time with their dog Jack. His favorite time at the beach was the Polar Bear plunge with family on New Years at York Beach. Brian loved to spend time with his many nieces and nephews and cousins. He always had a smile and a story to share.
Calling hours are 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1st at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2nd at Christ The King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Brian's memory to Mission of Hope International, P.O. Box 884, Gardner, MA 01440 or at MOHintl.orgoconnorbrothers.com