1/1
Brian Tangney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian W. Tangney, Sr., 58

HOLDEN - Brain W. Tangney, Sr., 58, of Holden, passed away due to brain cancer on the morning of October 29th 2020. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 35 years, Anne Tangney (McGinn), his wife of 35 years. He also leaves their daughters, Grace Danis and her husband, Gregory of Silver Spring, MD and Olivia Crowner and her husband, Jonathan of Worcester, as well as brothers, John Tangney and his wife, Liza of Worcester, and Mike Tangney of Seattle, WA. His mother in law, Lillian McGinn (Griffin), of Worcester. He was predeceased by his son, Brian Tangney Jr. and a brother, Stephen Tangney.

He was born in Worcester, the son of Eugene and Mary (Salvatore) Tangney. After graduating from Doherty Memorial High School, he joined the United States Army Reserve where he served as Military Police. Brian currently worked as a supervisor at Eversource Energy. Previously Brian was employed by Central Mass Safety Council, FLEXcon Company and owned and operated Century 21 Tangney.

In his spare time Brian enjoyed the beaches in Misquamicut with friends and family, making jokes, and spending time with their dog Jack. His favorite time at the beach was the Polar Bear plunge with family on New Years at York Beach. Brian loved to spend time with his many nieces and nephews and cousins. He always had a smile and a story to share.

Calling hours are 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1st at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2nd at Christ The King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Brian's memory to Mission of Hope International, P.O. Box 884, Gardner, MA 01440 or at MOHintl.org

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved