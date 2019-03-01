|
Brian P. Tierney, 38
Clinton - Brian P. Tierney, 38, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
He leaves his parents, Edward C. and Theresa M. (Nosek) Tierney, Sr., of Clinton, with whom he lived; a brother, Edward C. Tierney, Jr., and his wife, Liza, of Clinton; his beloved nephew, Weston Tierney; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his best friend, Angela Panaccione of Brimfield.
Brian was born in Worcester and raised in Clinton. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, and attended St. Anselm College, Manchester, NH.
For many years, he worked as a Lab Technician in the Biotechnology Industry.
A member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Church, he was also a former member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 4, Clinton, and had achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Brian was a talented athlete, who excelled at baseball and soccer, and enjoyed hiking, camping, and fishing. In addition, he was a music lover, and played the guitar.
Brian's funeral will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Boy Scout Troop 4, c/o Jim Garreffi, 12 Robert Memorial Drive, Clinton, MA 01510.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019