Brian R. Woods, 62
WORCESTER - Brian R. Woods, 62, beloved husband of Carol T. (Triglia) Woods, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late John and Agnes (Beaney) Woods.
Brian attended Holy Spirit Elementary School in NY and graduated from Tyrone Area High School in Tyrone, PA. He received a Bachelor's Degree from St. Francis College in Loretto, PA where he met the love of his life, Carol. They were married on November 21, 1981 and together they raised their four children in Worcester. He was a business development manager for several travel companies for over thirty years. For the past six years he was employed by Cumulus Media in Worcester.
Brian looked forward to his annual family vacation in Long Beach Island, NJ with his college friends and their families. He loved camping at the Cape and Salisbury Beach. Brian lived life to the fullest and was always ready to share a good story. He was a loving husband, devoted dad, wonderful brother and loyal friend.
Brian will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife, Carol, a son, Brian Woods Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Glenville, NY; three daughters, Kerri Baronowski and her husband, Jarod of Worcester; Maggie Woods and her fiancé Chris Thiel of Boston; and Erin Woods of Worcester; two brothers, Mark Woods and his wife Marie of Newburgh, NY and Gregory Woods of New York, NY; three sisters, Joan Sumner of Savannah, GA, Victoria Garcia and her husband, Charles of Stamford, CT and Mary Barone and her husband James, also of Stamford, CT; many nieces and nephews, including his nephew, Christopher Garcia of Stamford, CT who he thought of like a brother; and many in-laws. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister, Pamela Woods.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Brian's family on Sunday, August 4 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 5 at 10 am at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pan Mass Challenge – Team Grateful Living http://profile.pmc.org/TG0125 or VNA Hospice, www.vnacare.org/donors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019