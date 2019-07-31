Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
1052 Pleasant Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Woods


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Woods Obituary
Brian R. Woods, 62

WORCESTER - Brian R. Woods, 62, beloved husband of Carol T. (Triglia) Woods, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late John and Agnes (Beaney) Woods.

Brian attended Holy Spirit Elementary School in NY and graduated from Tyrone Area High School in Tyrone, PA. He received a Bachelor's Degree from St. Francis College in Loretto, PA where he met the love of his life, Carol. They were married on November 21, 1981 and together they raised their four children in Worcester. He was a business development manager for several travel companies for over thirty years. For the past six years he was employed by Cumulus Media in Worcester.

Brian looked forward to his annual family vacation in Long Beach Island, NJ with his college friends and their families. He loved camping at the Cape and Salisbury Beach. Brian lived life to the fullest and was always ready to share a good story. He was a loving husband, devoted dad, wonderful brother and loyal friend.

Brian will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife, Carol, a son, Brian Woods Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Glenville, NY; three daughters, Kerri Baronowski and her husband, Jarod of Worcester; Maggie Woods and her fiancé Chris Thiel of Boston; and Erin Woods of Worcester; two brothers, Mark Woods and his wife Marie of Newburgh, NY and Gregory Woods of New York, NY; three sisters, Joan Sumner of Savannah, GA, Victoria Garcia and her husband, Charles of Stamford, CT and Mary Barone and her husband James, also of Stamford, CT; many nieces and nephews, including his nephew, Christopher Garcia of Stamford, CT who he thought of like a brother; and many in-laws. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister, Pamela Woods.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Brian's family on Sunday, August 4 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 5 at 10 am at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pan Mass Challenge – Team Grateful Living http://profile.pmc.org/TG0125 or VNA Hospice, www.vnacare.org/donors.



www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now