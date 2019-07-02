|
Brianne N. Doman, 32
SHREWSBURY, MA/NORTHWOOD, NH - Brianne N. (LaChance) Doman, 32, formerly of Shrewsbury died Saturday June 29, 2019 after an illness.
She leaves her husband of 6 years, Brodie L. Doman; her mother, Cathy M. (Brown) LaChance of Shrewsbury; also survived 5 siblings; 7 aunts, uncles and 10 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two children Tanner and Levi.
Calling hours will be on Friday July 5, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for Brianne's family please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019