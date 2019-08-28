|
|
Brigitta M. Gage, 65
Clinton - Brigitta M. (Battenberg) Gage, 65, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth W. Gage; two sons, William J. Sullivan, Jr. of Shrewsbury; and Michael McGuire & wife Sharon of Georgia; her brothers, Akos "Bruce" Battenberg & wife D.D. of Georgia; and Peter Battenberg of Clinton; 9 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by two daughters, Christine and Alicia Sullivan, and her brother, Tibor Battenberg, Jr.
Brigitta was born in Budapest, Hungary to the late Tibor & Klara Battenberg. The family heroically escaped their homeland while under Soviet stronghold during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, traveling extensively through Europe to ultimately find safety upon their arrival to the United States and the settling of their family in Clinton. Brigitta began her studies, and as a talented athlete and competitive swimmer, she graduated from the Clinton High School as a member of the Class of 1972. In addition to raising her family, she spent nearly twenty years as the Administrative Assistant for the Town of Lancaster-Department of Public Works. She enjoyed time in her garden planting flowers and time in her kitchen preparing feasts for her family and friends. In accordance with her wishes, services will be held privately with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019