Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Resources
More Obituaries for Brigitta Gage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brigitta Gage


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brigitta Gage Obituary
Brigitta M. Gage, 65

Clinton - Brigitta M. (Battenberg) Gage, 65, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth W. Gage; two sons, William J. Sullivan, Jr. of Shrewsbury; and Michael McGuire & wife Sharon of Georgia; her brothers, Akos "Bruce" Battenberg & wife D.D. of Georgia; and Peter Battenberg of Clinton; 9 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by two daughters, Christine and Alicia Sullivan, and her brother, Tibor Battenberg, Jr.

Brigitta was born in Budapest, Hungary to the late Tibor & Klara Battenberg. The family heroically escaped their homeland while under Soviet stronghold during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, traveling extensively through Europe to ultimately find safety upon their arrival to the United States and the settling of their family in Clinton. Brigitta began her studies, and as a talented athlete and competitive swimmer, she graduated from the Clinton High School as a member of the Class of 1972. In addition to raising her family, she spent nearly twenty years as the Administrative Assistant for the Town of Lancaster-Department of Public Works. She enjoyed time in her garden planting flowers and time in her kitchen preparing feasts for her family and friends. In accordance with her wishes, services will be held privately with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brigitta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Download Now