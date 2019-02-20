|
Brittany L. Drake, 28
Worcester - Brittany L. Drake, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her mother and step-father, Tonia (Persall) Drake-Husson and Andrew Husson; her three sisters, Samantha (Persall) Kenny, Courtney (Drake) dos Santos and Tiffany Husson, all of Worcester; her grandparents; a niece; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her father, Michael J. Drake predeceased her.
Brittany will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, bright smile and her kind heart. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019