Broinislawa Kurowska
Worcester - Bronislawa (Jachimczyk) Kurowska, 91, of Worcester died on Monday, July 29, 2019 in St. Mary's Health Care Center. She is survived by her husband Gustaw Kurowski. She also leaves her sons, Michael and Jerry Kurowski of Poland; daughters, Ania Paluch and Wayne Bechard of Westford, MA and Regina Paluch of Worcester; eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; four brothers, two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Myszyniec, Poland a daughter of Julian and Rozalia (Ropiak) Jachimczyk.
Mrs. Kurowska immigrated to the United States in 1981. As a homemaker, she enjoyed caring for her family. Bronislawa was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. She favored the outside and its animals bringing them inside with pictures and decorations. She also like watching television, particularly the Polish subscription channels
The funeral will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester with a Mass at 10:30 a.m., in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019