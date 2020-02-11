|
Bruce F. Bemis, 66
Auburn/North Brookfield - Bruce F. Bemis, 66, of Auburn, died suddenly on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus after being stricken ill at home.
He leaves his wife of 45 years, Nancy E. (Gustafson) Bemis; a son, Shawn Bemis and his wife, Valarie of Brookline, NH; two daughters, Kelly McElroy and her husband Geoffrey of Auburn and Julie Bemis of Oxford; seven grandchildren, Jake, Tessa, Alex, and Evan Bemis, and Mia, Gregory, and Molly McElroy. He also leaves his brother, Bradford Bemis of North Brookfield, as well as many beloved in-laws, nephews and nieces. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Warren and Inez (Thompson) Bemis. He and Nancy lived in North Brookfield for 38 years before moving to Auburn in 2015.
Bruce was a graduate of David Prouty High School in Spencer. He worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at St. Gobain in Worcester for 25 years before retiring in 2013. He previously worked at Consolidated Fabricators and G.F. Wright Steel & Wire. After retirement he returned to part-time work at B & R Survey.
Bruce was a member of the First Congregational Church of North Brookfield where he served on the Property and Security Committees. He was also a previous member of the North Brookfield Fire Department and the North Brookfield Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, camping, fishing, hunting, and lobstering at the Cape Cod Canal.
A funeral service for Bruce will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the First Congregational Church of North Brookfield. A calling hour will be held from 5 to 6 PM at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of North Brookfield, 144 North Main St., North Brookfield, MA 01535 or online at firstchurchnb.org.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements. An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020