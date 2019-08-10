|
Bruce Addison Bolton
Holmdel, NJ - Bruce Addison Bolton, 78, died on July 13, 2019, at Bayview Medical Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, surrounded by his loving family, following complications from a fall.
He was born in New York City, to the late George and Marion Bolton.
He is survived by his children, Todd and wife Kersten, Christopher and fiancé Christina, and Kyle and wife Jamie; his beloved, Joanne Kaufman, her daughters Alyssa Lambert and husband Richard, Jennifer Rothbart and Mitch Rothbart; his sister Cheryl Filbeck and her husband John, and sister-in-law, Katie Bolton. He was predeased by his brother Ronald A. Bolton.
He is also survived by his many nurturing and loving nieces and nephews.
Bruce will be sorely missed by his grandchildren Sebastian, Tabia, Brooke, Erica, Amanda, Jack and Max and great granddaughter, Macy.
Former resident of Natick, MA and San Mateo, CA., Bruce served in the U.S. Army, training as a paratrooper. He was a graduate of Classical High School in Worcester, MA and San Mateo College.
Bruce spent most of his life helping people by working in various aspects of the health care industry. Bruce also took great pride in the number of people he helped on the path to sobriety.
He will be cherished and forever missed by everyone that dearly called him a friend.
As Bruce would say "Love and Peace."
Memorial Observance will be held at the home of Joanne Kaufman on August 18,2019 from 6pm-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce's memory to the Fisher House Foundation. 12300 Twinbrook Parkway Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852.
Spezzi Funeral Home in Parlin, New Jersey assisted the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019