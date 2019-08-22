|
Bruce E. Chapman, Jr., 38
WORCESTER - Bruce Edward Chapman, Jr., 38, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2019 after being stricken ill.
He was born on July 30, 1981 in New Hartford, New York a son of Bruce E. Chapman, Sr., and Judith Anne (Nichols) Chapman. He was raised in Worcester and graduated from Holy Name Central Catholic High School in 1999. He later attended the Technology Learning Center where he received certification as a boiler fireman. For many years, Bruce worked as an auto mechanic at various shops around greater Worcester county.
A family man, Bruce cherished time spent with his loving children. He enjoyed baseball and football and was an avid fan of the all of the New England sports teams. He previously worked security at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots games.
He leaves behind his parents, Judith and Bruce Chapman of Worcester; his children, Timothy Chapman, Sean Chapman both of Worcester, and Dylan Chapman of Spencer; his sisters, Pamela Jobes and her husband, Steven of Northborough and Susan Chapman-Bonfiglio and her husband, Joseph of Douglas; his fiancée, Amanda Stone of Worcester; two aunts Denise Mura and her husband, Ron of Natick and Gail Vendeville and her husband, Pete of Sun City Center, Florida; a nephew, Travis Jobes; extended family members and many friends.
He was predeceased by an uncle, Andrew Chapman.
Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, August 27 from 5:00 to 7:00pm with a Prayer Service at 6:45pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019