|
|
Bruce S. Cohen Age 82
Worcester, Ma - Bruce passed away on May 7, 2020 from the Covid19 virus. He taught for many years at Worcester State University/College. He was a Professor Emeritus. He loved teaching (especially about Labor) and taught until he was 80. He will dearly be missed by friends and family. He leaves behind his brother, sister-in-law, a niece and nephew and their spouses, five great nieces and nephews and niece in law, cousins, many friends and colleagues . Bruce gave to many charities and if you wish in his memory giving to a or books for children would be acceptable. Bruce will be interred near his Mother in Riverside Cemetery, Saddle River, NJ. on Monday, May 18, 2020. at 11 AM.. Please see funeral home Info.
Louis Suburban Chapel, Fairlawn, NJ. 201-7910015 [email protected]
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020