Bruce B. Crawford, 92



Sarasota - Sarasota, FL - Bruce B. Crawford, a resident of Plymouth Harbor retirement community passed away in Sarasota, Florida on July 27, 2020 at the age of 92.



He was the son of Doris and Sidney Crawford. Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Shirley "Leigh" Crawford, and brother Sidney C. Crawford Jr. He leaves behind his devoted and loving partner Joan Sheil, sons Dana and wife Linda of Westborough, MA, Keith and wife Janet of Hopkinton, MA, Scott and wife Jeannie of St Petersburg, FL, and daughter Carolynn and partner Joe Mattia of Framingham, MA, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Bruce was born in Worcester, Ma where he graduated from Worcester Academy, Dartmouth College & Tuck School. He was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and remained a committed Dartmouth alumni and supporter of the college his entire life. Bruce lived in Philadelphia, Buffalo, NY, Needham and Southborough, Ma. In Needham he served as an elected member of the Town Council and chair of the Booster Club. When working for State Mutual Life Insurance Company he was Vice President for Marketing and Sales & enjoyed membership in the Worcester Country Club in MA. In 1989 he retired to the Meadows in Sarasota, Florida where he was elected to the Meadows Country Club Board of Directors. In the summers Bruce resided in New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee where he enjoyed boating, golfing and tennis with his family.



Bruce served on several committees at Plymouth Harbor and was a member of the Dartmouth Club, Ivy League Club, Congregational Church, Quinsigamond Masonic Lodge, Sahib Temple Shrine and the Mayflower Society.



Memorial services will be held at Plymouth Harbor MacNeil Chapel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Plymouth Harbor Scholarship Fund.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store