Bruce M. Foley, 76
Cherry Valley, MA - Bruce M. Foley, 76, passed away on March 4, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth M. Foley, of Cherry Valley, MA; three children, Cheryl Tower, of Auburn and her husband Mark Tower, Tracy Depasquale of Worcester and her husband Mauro Depasquale of Worcester and Amy Plante of Grafton; six grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, Isabella, Josh, Sophia and Madison, and a great grandchild, Madelina. He was born in Worcester, MA and graduated from North High in 1962. He worked for NE Telephone, AT&T and Nynex until 1995. He then went on to work as a machinist at Accu Trac Tool until his retirement in 2014. He served in the Air National Guard for six years. Bruce was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors, his home and his family. There will be no calling hours or funeral per his request. There will be a cremation and celebration of life at a later date. His curiosity for knowledge will continue as he has chosen to donate his body to UMass Medical School. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UMass Medical School, 55 N. Lake Ave, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020