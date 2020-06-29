Bruce Sather, 72



Bartlett, NH - Bruce Michael Sather, 72, of Bartlett, NH, formerly of Bolton, MA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 17. Born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Bruce was the eldest child of the late Sherwood Russell Sather and Beverly Marie (Reinsch) Sather. He was also the husband of the late Dawn (Johnson) Sather.



After spending his early years in Atlantic, Iowa, and Ripon, Wisconsin, Bruce attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on a full scholarship. He spent his working career in Cambridge, MA as a systems programmer for the Arthur D. Little Company and was a co-founder of a software design company in the late 1960s.



Bruce's sense of adventure-and conviction that he was always right-was strong even at an early age. As a child, Bruce loved to roam the Iowa countryside on his bike during the day and study the stars from his telescope in the backyard at night. The love of bicycling and astronomy followed him throughout his life, and he often took long solitary bike rides around New England during the day and star gazed at night.



At MIT, he discovered the sport of fencing and by his 30's, he discovered skiing, which became a passion for the rest of his life. Bruce joined the Massa-Schussers Ski Club in 1985 and was a three-time president of the club. He was also a part-time ski instructor at Bretton Woods and cherished his yearly trips to Arapahoe Basin in Colorado to attend the Harald Harb Ski Camp.



Bruce was a volunteer for the Boston Marathon for more than 30 years and was the Rope Holder Captain for the last 14 years. He led his merry band of volunteers cheerfully and adeptly, periodically publishing the "Rope Holder News" with updates and strategies for moving 30,000 runners over the start line.



He also took his "head of the family" role seriously and made sure to attend the graduations, weddings, and funerals as well as in-between visits with his siblings, their spouses or significant others, and his nieces and nephews.



But Bruce's greatest pleasure was to sit with friends and talk--at the bar of the ski club, at the pond in Harvard, MA, or in his home, where he enjoyed the company of those invited for drinks and dinner as well as those who simply stopped by to say hello. He was a generous, multi-talented, much-loved curmudgeon who lived the life he wanted to live.



Bruce is survived by his loving partner, Denise Peters, with whom he shared his home in Bartlett as well as by six siblings: Catharine (Bruce) Beattie of Warwick, RI; Marlynn (Richard) Rutenberg of Gastonia, NC; Deborah Haufler (Richard Carter) of Naples, FL; Robert (Elizabeth) Sather of River Hills, WI; Thomas Sather (Lois Lupica) of Denver, CO; and Mary Beth Sather (Steven Marquardt) of Brentwood, TN. He is also survived by more than 20 nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents and wife, he was pre-deceased by an infant sister, Mary Margaret, and a nephew, Geoffrey Hugh Beattie.



Because of the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date when his family can safely travel to New Hampshire. If you would like, you can send a contribution in his memory to the Massa-Schussers Ski Club, PO Box 25, Glen, NH 03838.



Arrangements by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, NH.





