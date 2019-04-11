Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
Bruce Vidito

Bruce Vidito Obituary
Deacon Bruce Vidito, 73

Leicester - Deacon Bruce R. Vidito, 73, of Leicester, a catholic deacon with the diocese of Worcester, most recently St Stephen's Church in Worcester passed away at home surrounded by the ones he loved. Deacon Bruce's family will receive Clergy, friends and relatives from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday April 15th in St Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 pm in the church. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
