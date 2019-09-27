Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Bruce Wilson Obituary
Bruce W. Wilson, 62

Worcester - Bruce W. Wilson, 62, died peacefully at home after a brief illness. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Herbert E. and Durilda M. (Brehio) Wilson and had lived in Southbridge for many years before moving to Worcester several years ago.

Bruce graduated from Wachusett Regional High School and went on to earn an Associate's Degree from Worcester Jr. College. He worked for Karl Storz Endovision Inc. in Charlton for 17 years.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Eveleen M. (Mall) Wilson; his daughters, Brenda Wilson of Upton and Harmony Wilson of Spencer; as well as his brother, Fred Marshall and his wife, Olivette of North Grafton.

Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
