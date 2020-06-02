Brunilda Acevedo RuizClinton - Brunilda "Bruny" Acevedo Ruiz 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following a period of declining health. She is survived by two children: Katiria Gil-Baez and Jose Luis Vega Acevedo, both of Clinton; her mother Obdulia Ruiz of Puerto Rico; grandchildren: Ronald Rojas, Avianna, Cameron, and Amayah Vega; and great-grandchild Yailena Rojas. She leaves her siblings: Luis B. Acevedo Jr. & wife Nereida Torres of Puerto Rico, Brunildo Acevedo Ruiz & wife Awilda Reyes of Clinton; Luz Celenia Acevedo & husband Wilson Baez of Puerto Rico, and Carlos Acevedo & wife Doris of Florida. She is pre-deceased by her father Luis Benildo Acevedo Droz and two grandchildren, Ayden and Braydan Vega. She also leaves behind many loved nieces & nephews, as well as aunts & uncles.Bruny was born and raised in Maricao, Puerto Rico. She graduated from the Raul Ibarra High School and worked for Baxter Labs before emigrating to the United States in 1989. In addition to raising her family, she was a long-time employee of Atrium Windows & Doors in Clinton. Bruny was a woman of great faith and devout member of the Clinton Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church. Of her many passions in life, Bruny loved spending time with her grandchildren. She took pleasure in creating gifts for family and friends through her talents of knitting and crochet. She too enjoyed quiet time in her garden planting her prized flowers and vegetables and shopping with her family and friends. She was an animal lover and cared deeply for her birds and two dogs. Above all, with her contagious smile, and positive spirit, Bruny brought joy and happiness to everyone she loved. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, and interment will later be in Puerto Rico. Online condolences may be placed at