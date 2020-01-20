Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
256 Main Street
Southbridge, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
256 Main Street
Southbridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan LeBlanc


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan LeBlanc Obituary
Bryan D. LeBlanc, 50

Southbridge - Bryan D. LaBlanc, 50, of Sayles Street formerly of Milford and Mendon, a highly decorated Army Ranger Veteran, died Friday, Jan 17, 2020 at Brookside Rehab in Webster.

His funeral service will be held at 6PM, Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Central Baptist Church, 256 Main Street, Southbridge. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Calling hours are 4 to 6PM in the church prior to the service. Please visit www.BelangerFuneralHome.com for an online guestbook and more details.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -