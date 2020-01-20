|
Bryan D. LeBlanc, 50
Southbridge - Bryan D. LaBlanc, 50, of Sayles Street formerly of Milford and Mendon, a highly decorated Army Ranger Veteran, died Friday, Jan 17, 2020 at Brookside Rehab in Webster.
His funeral service will be held at 6PM, Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Central Baptist Church, 256 Main Street, Southbridge. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Calling hours are 4 to 6PM in the church prior to the service. Please visit www.BelangerFuneralHome.com for an online guestbook and more details.
