Bryant Ward

Bryant Keith Ward, 61
Worcester - Bryant Keith Ward, 61, of Worcester formerly of Grafton died Sunday, May 3rd in Saint Vincent Hospital. He was predeceased by his partner, Deborah; his mother, Jean D. Ward in March 2016 and his father, Daniel L. Ward in July 2020. He leaves his daughter, Ashley; son, Alex; three grandchildren; sisters, NanC, Diana, and Danielle; his nephew, Zachary and a host of loving cousins and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services and burial are private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with the arrangements. oconnorbrothers.com