Bryant Ward

Bryant Keith Ward, 61Worcester - Bryant Keith Ward, 61, of Worcester formerly of Grafton died Sunday, May 3rd in Saint Vincent Hospital. He was predeceased by his partner, Deborah; his mother, Jean D. Ward in March 2016 and his father, Daniel L. Ward in July 2020. He leaves his daughter, Ashley; son, Alex; three grandchildren; sisters, NanC, Diana, and Danielle; his nephew, Zachary and a host of loving cousins and friends to mourn his passing.Funeral services and burial are private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with the arrangements.