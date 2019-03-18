|
|
Bryce G. Concklin, 77
Charlton - Bryce G. Concklin, 77, passed way Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Worcester.
He leaves a brother, Dale G. Concklin and his wife Beverly of Charlton, a niece, Lisa Danforth and a nephew, Kenneth Concklin both of Piedmont, S.C.
Bryce was born February 25, 1942 in Suffern, New York, son of the late George W. and Eleanor (Haring) Conklin.
He served in the U.S. Navy over 21 years and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a Chief Petty Officer. He was also a founder of the Commandant's Brass Band.
A Funeral Service for Bryce will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 AM in the ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. Burial will be at a later date in Northside Cemetery.
There will be a calling hour from 10-11 AM prior to the service on Thursday.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit:
RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019