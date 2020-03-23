|
Bucky Sheehan, 64
WORCESTER - George J. "Bucky" Sheehan, 64, formerly of Lyford St., died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in his home.
He leaves his wife of 41 years, Ann-Marie (Vescera) Sheehan; three daughters, Meghan Faith Kornn and her husband Matthew, Cristin Marie Torrey and her husband Matthew, Erin Gloria Perron and her husband Kenneth; his brother, Michael F. Sheehan and his wife Maryellen; his sister, Shirley; his two grandchildren, MacKenzie and Kelton, all of Worcester; his father-in-law, Ralph T. Vescera; his brothers and sisters-in law, Rusty and Kathie, Jack, Steve and Debra, David and Patti, Kevin and Tracy, Joe and Tammy, Katie Quinn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late George A. and Faith (Joyce) Sheehan and was a graduate of Burncoat High School.
Bucky was a Bakery Manager for Price Chopper Supermarkets in the Worcester Area. He was also the baker and a former owner at North End Market with his brother-in-law Joe. He was also a well-known local Disc-Jockey at the "Tip", Barristers, Tammany Hall, Pinstripes, Casey's, Halligan's in Auburn, Fiddler's Green and The Press Box.
He was a long-time active member of St. Bernard's Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish and Immaculate Conception Parish. He was a devoted volunteer at the St. Bernard's Food Pantry and Burncoat High School Food Pantry. He was a long-time friend of Worcester's Police and Fire Departments. He volunteered his disc jockey skills for various political fundraisers, schools, church functions and the WFD Ride for Heroes.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He also enjoyed summers at Tidewater Campground at Hampton Beach, traveling to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, and attending many concerts.
He will be most remembered for his favorite saying; "Remember, We're Not Here for a Long-Time, We're Here for a Good Time".
Due to the current pandemic, Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass, followed by a Celebration of Bucky's Life, will be held at a later date.
The family suggests donations in memory of Bucky be made to the St. Bernard's Food Pantry, 236 Lincoln St., Worcester, 01605. To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020