C. Barbara Barrons, 90
WORCESTER - C. Barbara Barrons, 90, a lifetime resident of Worcester, died on October 15, 2019 after several years of declining health.
Barbara was the daughter of Edmund F. and Catherine T. (Kett) Barrons. She was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Grammar School, St. Peter's High School, Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing (1949), and Clark University (1977). She served as an Operating Room nurse at Worcester City Hospital for over 44 years and, in retirement, substituted as a nurse and teacher at Worcester Vocational School.
She was predeceased by her parents and by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary T. (Barrons) McCarthy and Lawrence J. McCarthy. She leaves many relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oasis at Dodge Park for the care provided to Barbara during the final months of her life.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 19 from the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. before the funeral Mass. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Blessed Sacrament Parish, to the Friends of the Worcester Public Library at 3 Salem Square, Worcester, MA 01608-2074, to the Edith Silvestri Emergency Fund (for Dodge Park and Oasis employees) c/o Dodge Park Rest Home, 101 Randolph Road, Worcester, MA 01606, or to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019