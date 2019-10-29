|
|
C.Barbara (Nardi) Dupsha
North Oxford - After a long run in this theater of existence, our family said farewell to C. Barbara (Nardi) Dupsha, mother, grandmother, friend, and healer, on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Born January 15, 1918, Barbara lived in and around Worcester county with friends and family while attending Worcester schools. In March of 1941 she graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Worcester, then completed a post-graduate year in obstetrics at Margaret Hague Hospital in New Jersey, before returning to the Worcester area and working as a registered nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital. After retiring, Barbara, ever the consummate healer and gardener, volunteered with the Red Cross and at Tower Hill Botanic Gardens. She was a former member of the Catholic Nurses Association, the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, and the Appalachian Mountain Club – Boston Chapter.
Barbara married William Dupsha (deceased) and had two children, Thea and William. She leaves both behind as well as a son-in-law, two granddaughters, two grand-sons-in-law, and two great-grandchildren who called her their "Gigi." Her last days were filled with family, sunshine, ladybugs, and so many plants. She passed away peacefully thanks to the exceptional expertise and care of the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, a place she referred to as her 'home away from home." She will be missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 652 Main St., North Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to Capen Hill Sanctuary, 56 Capen Rd., Charlton, MA 01507. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019