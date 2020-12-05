C. Jean Dupuis, 88



Brooklyn, CT - Cora Jean (Chase) Dupuis passed away on December 3, 2020 in Brooklyn, CT. Jean was born to Charles and Alice Chase of Sturbridge, MA. Jean married Wilfred Richard Dupuis in 1953 and they relocated to Connecticut in 1955. They settled in Danielson, CT where they worked and raised their family of five daughters. In addition to raising her daughters, Jean worked at Delta Rubber for 25 years.



Jean's life passions were her daughters, her grandchildren and her pets. Jean was the kindest, gentlest and most considerate of women. She was selfless and spent her life serving her family and extended family. Everyone Jean knew was touched by her love, caring and common sense.



Jean is survived and adored by her daughters and sons-in-law: Kathy and John Blackmore of Willington, CT; Jan and Neil D'Ambrosi of Terryville, CT; Nancy and Donald DuBois of Brooklyn, CT; Cindy and Alan Tays of Clearwater, FL; Paula and Kevin Wirth of Virginia Beach, VA. She will be greatly missed by her surviving grandchildren: Daniel Blackmore and fiancée Melissa, Ian Blackmore, Lynn D'Ambrosi and fiancé Jesse, Nathan DuBois and wife Eun Kyung, Abigail DuBois and fiancé Michael who are the parents of Jean's great grandson Charlie, Isabelle DuBois, and Chelsea (Tays) Mueller and husband Brian.



Jean is preceded in death by her husband Wilfred R. Dupuis (2013), daughter Lynn Dupuis (1954) and grandson Zachary Tays (2008).



Jean's family thanks the staff of Pierce Memorial Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care given to Jean in the last few years. Funeral and burial will be private.





