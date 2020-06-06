C. Robert Phipps, 78
Southbridge - C. Robert Phipps, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, in the Webster Manor Nursing Home, Webster, after a long illness.
His wife of 48 years, Diane C. (Poirier) Phipps, passed away in 2011. He leaves his daughter, Kimberly A. Blake and her husband Robert of Bedford, NY; his brother, Scott W. Phipps of Hobe Sound, FL; his sister, Susan L. Grandone of Fiskdale; two granddaughters, Megan Blake and Erin Blake; and nieces and nephews. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Chauncey W. and Margery E. (Simpson) Phipps. Bob was a graduate of UMass Stockbridge School of Agriculture.
Bob was the course superintendent of the Shorehaven Country Club in East Norwalk, CT for 24 years, retiring several years ago. He was previously the course superintendent at the Wethersfield Country Club in Wethersfield, CT and the Cohasse Country Club in Southbridge. When not working the course he enjoyed playing golf.
Robert's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, at 12:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.