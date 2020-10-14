Rev. C. Romeo Lamothe
SHREWSBURY - Rev. C. Romeo Lamothe, 99, of Shrewsbury, MA entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester, MA. He was born in Springfield, MA on September 3, 1921, the son of the late Joseph Alcide Lamothe and Desneige C. (Touchette) Lamothe.
Father Lamothe graduated from Cathedral High School, Springfield, MA in 1939. He began his study for the priesthood at the Seminary of Philosophy in Montreal from 1941 to 1942, continued his studies at Assumption College and received his bachelor's degree in Philosophy in 1944. He went on to study at the Grand Seminary in Montreal from 1945 to 1948. He was ordained a priest by Bishop Thomas M. O'Leary on December 18, 1948 in St. Michael's Cathedral, Springfield.
Father Lamothe began his ministry as associate pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Webster. He continued his ministry serving at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Fitchburg and Notre Dame Parish, Southbridge, where he was also headmaster of the high school. In September 1960, he returned as associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Webster. In 1965, he was named associate pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Gardner, MA.
On September 4, 1968, he was named pastor of St. Aloysius Parish, Gilbertville, serving there until February 28, 1970, when he was appointed pastor of St. Theresa Parish in East Blackstone, MA. Father Lamothe retired from active ministry on September 3, 1991; however, he continued to serve and assist in various nearby parishes for an additional three years. He retired to Southgate Retirement Community in June, 1995.
In addition to his parents, Father Lamothe was predeceased by his two younger sisters, Theresa (Lamothe) Manning and her husband, Daniel, and Lucille (Lamothe) Faenza and her husband, John. He is survived by his 7 nieces and nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
A sincere thank you is offered to Sister Mary Ann Bartell for her loving care of Father Lamothe during his later years.
A concelebrated Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 16th at 11:00AM from St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury with the Most Rev. Robert J. McManus as the principal celebrant. Father Lamothe will lie in repose at the church from 9:00AM to 10:45AM. Burial will follow at St. Rose de Lima Cemetery, Chicopee, MA.
