Calvin G. Keller, 94Grafton - Calvin Girard Keller, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Coleman House, Northborough, MA from complications due to the Coronavirus. His wife of 63 years, Marion Oppenheim Keller, predeceased him in 2014. He leaves behind three daughters, Carol (Keller) Farley and her husband Kevin of North Grafton, MA, Jean (Keller) Perez and her husband Thomas Perez of Long Island, NY and Diane (Keller) Colon and her husband James Colon of Palm Bay, FL, six grandchildren (one grandson predeceased him in 1993), seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He was predeceased by his brother, Arthur J. Keller of Levittown, NY. He was born and raised in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, NY to Arthur J. Keller, Sr., and Mary Anna (Hoffman) Keller of Brooklyn, NY. After he and Marion married, they then settled in Massapequa, NY to raise their family. In 1976 he moved to Arlington, VT where he and Marion enjoyed many years spending time with family and friends who would come to visit. His family remember him lovingly as a kind, loving person with a good sense of humor; full of many humorous stories and with a warm smile for everyone. He was part of the greatest generation having served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Pacific theater. He worked for many years in his family's business in the garment district of NYC. He spent many happy hours with his artistic hobbies of woodworking and oil painting. He loved life and will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Calvin's family is available onilne at: