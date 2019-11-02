|
|
Calvin K. Kirk, 94
SHREWSBURY - Calvin K. Kirk, 94, longtime resident of Westwood Road, Shrewsbury, died Monday October 28, 2019.A calling hour will be on Saturday Nov 9th from 10:00-11:00 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral service at 11:00am. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper. For more information please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019