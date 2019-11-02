Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Calvin Kirk


1924 - 2019
Calvin Kirk Obituary
Calvin K. Kirk, 94

SHREWSBURY - Calvin K. Kirk, 94, longtime resident of Westwood Road, Shrewsbury, died Monday October 28, 2019.A calling hour will be on Saturday Nov 9th from 10:00-11:00 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral service at 11:00am. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper. For more information please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
