Camille M. Caplette, 70
Worcester - Camille M. Caplette, 70, of Worcester passed away unexpectedly Tuesday December 3, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Memorial campus. She was born in North Grafton where she spent her early years and lived in Worcester for her entire adult life.
Camille is survived by her sister Anne (Caplette) Procter and her brother-in-law Daniel Procter, Jr. of Grafton and many cousins reside in the Milford, Webster and Beverly, MA areas.
She was predeceased by her mother Regina (Charzenski) Caplette and her father Felix Caplette.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of UMass Memorial Healthcare in attending to Camille's needs while in their care.
In accordance with Camille's wishes she will be cremated with private services to follow.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019