|
|
Camille Labrecque, 87
NORTHBRIDGE - Camille Labrecque, 87, of Plummers Park passed away on Easter, April 12, 2020 at Milford Hospital after an illness. He is survived by his adoring wife of 67 years, Alice M. (McGuire) Labrecque.
He is also survived by 4 children, Steven Labrecque of Whitinsville, Donna Burghardt and her husband David of Corona, CA, Kathleen Labrecque of Santana, CA, and Brian Labrecque of San Diego, CA; 4 grandchildren, Brittany, Danielle, Troy, and Brett; 2 sisters, Arlene Crawford of Whitinsville, and Silvia Beaumont also of Whitinsville, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Bayse in 2015, and 2 brothers, Armand and Roger Labrecque.
Born in Northbridge on April 28, 1932 he was the son of Nere and Delia (Racicot) Labrecque and grew up in the Linwood section of Northbridge. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School, and was later drafted into the Army during the Korean War era, where he served as a Corporal. He and Alice were married on base during that time and when he returned home started their family in Northbridge. Camille worked as a special painter for Raytheon for over 30 years, painting the missiles. He also was the Administrative Account for the former Oliver Ashton American Legion Post #343 in Northbridge for 20 years, where he had previously served as past commander. He helped to run the Bingo games every year, which raised a lot of money, helping to make many improvements including a new roof. Camille loved playing pool, cribbage at the Senior Center, and most of all visiting Sandwich at the Cape with Alice. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed.
Camille's funeral services will be held at a later date to be announced along with burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Camille's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020