|
|
Rev. Camillus Thibault, A.A., 90
Worcester - Reverend Camillus Thibault, A.A., 90, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Saint Mary Health Care Center after a period of declining health.
Besides his fellow Assumptionists, he leaves a sister, Aline Bourdeau of Millbury; 8 nephews and nieces, 20 great-nephews and great-nieces; 5 great-great-nephews and nieces, several cousins and many former students from Assumption College who still maintained contact with him. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, George, Armand and Henri Thibault, 4 sisters, Rita and Cecile Thibault, Marie Gaudette, and Sr. Annette Thibault S.S.J. of Carondelet; and 2 brothers-in-law, Roger Bourdeau and Victor Gaudette.
He was born on April 26, 1929 in Nashua, NH, a son of Henri and Virginie (Laverdiere) Thibault. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Assumption College and completed theological studies at Laval, Quebec and Lormoy, France. He was awarded a Master of Arts in French from Fordham University and later completed studies at the Georgetown Language Institute.
He professed his first vows on September 8, 1950 in Quebec and was ordained priest on March 17, 1956 in Lormoy by Bishop Leclerc.
Father Camillus was first assigned to teach at the former Assumption Preparatory School. He then served at Our Lady of Esperanza Church in 1957 and at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church from 1958 to 1960. He was then named vice-rector of Our Lady of Lourdes Minor Seminary in Cassadaga, NY from 1960 to 1967, where he taught French. He was a professor at Assumption College from 1967 to 1972. He became the pastor of Emperatriz Church and at Casa Manuel, both in Mexico, from 1978 to 2005 where he was the superior of the community and involved in the formation of young religious. He then served at Saint Anne's Church in Sturbridge before moving back to Worcester.
His funeral will be held privately at this time. A memorial Mass will be announced in the future. Donations in his name may be made to the Assumptionist Retirement Fund, c/o Assumptionist Center, 330 Market Street, Brighton, MA 02135-2100. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.
www.websterfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020