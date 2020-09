Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Carl A. Baker Jr. 83



Lunenburg - Carl A. Baker Jr. 83, passed away September 10, in UMass Medical Center. A full obituary and arrangements will follow. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. Fitchburg is assisting the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store